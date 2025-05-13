Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.