Contrasting Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and EnSync”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $738.17 billion 0.00 $562.57 million $0.23 53.82 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

This table compares Central Puerto and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 56.44% 22.76% 14.97% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Puerto and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 EnSync 0 0 0 0 0.00

Central Puerto currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Central Puerto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

Central Puerto beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About EnSync

(Get Free Report)

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.