Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) vs. ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randstad and ReNeuron Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion 0.29 $133.11 million $0.32 66.22 ReNeuron Group $640,000.00 0.10 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Randstad has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Randstad and ReNeuron Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 1 0 2 3.33 ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.53% 9.79% 3.71% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Randstad beats ReNeuron Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

