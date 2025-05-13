Head to Head Survey: Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 561.76%. Anteris Technologies Global has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 265.04%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Anteris Technologies Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -77.21% -43.02% -31.53% Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $25.66 million 0.56 -$22.13 million ($3.31) -0.41 Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 60.12 N/A N/A N/A

Anteris Technologies Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats ReWalk Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

