CIMG (IMG) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Posted by on May 13th, 2025

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10%
CIMG Competitors -34.52% -254.38% -23.69%

Volatility and Risk

CIMG has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG’s peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIMG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
CIMG $3.79 million -$8.75 million -0.07
CIMG Competitors $2.01 billion $52.58 million 15.13

CIMG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIMG peers beat CIMG on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

