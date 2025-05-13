Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $116.88 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $118.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

