Focus Partners Wealth Has $10.37 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1,029.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,258,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $331.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $244.60 and a 52-week high of $350.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total transaction of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,812.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

