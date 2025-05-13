Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 26,053 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 691,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

