The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Position Reduced by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $13,358,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

