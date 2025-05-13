Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 506,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after buying an additional 96,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,747,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Credicorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $202.75 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $208.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

