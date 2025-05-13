Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Wayfair worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after buying an additional 782,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,856,000 after buying an additional 327,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 740,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,952,000 after buying an additional 581,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,389,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,852.09. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,028. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

