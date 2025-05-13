Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 1.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.