Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up about 1.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,088,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964,875 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,196,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,854,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,453,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,385,000 after purchasing an additional 684,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,079,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
TCOM stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.
Trip.com Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
