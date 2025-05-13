Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after buying an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $347.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

