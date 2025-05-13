Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,274 shares during the period. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.6% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
