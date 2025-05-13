6,011 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 309,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $10,554,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,241,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Accenture by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 34,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,016 shares of company stock worth $1,694,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $322.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

