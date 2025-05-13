Octagon Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,136,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,000. Erasca makes up 2.1% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Erasca by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERAS

About Erasca

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.