SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 3.1% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XAR opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $182.00.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
