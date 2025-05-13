Mork Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 147,700 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Playtika by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTK. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

