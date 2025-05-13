The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Utility Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NuScale Power in Rebound Mode With Short-Squeeze a Possibility
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Qualcomm Is 5x Cheaper Than AMD, but Won’t Be for Long
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Huge S&P 500 Winners From Trump Trade Deal & The Biggest Loser
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.