The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

