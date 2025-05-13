First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $3.79 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,516,569,603 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,516,569,603.159572. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99836985 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $4,705,861,609.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars.

