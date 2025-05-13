RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:RIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

