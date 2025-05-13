Top Automotive Stocks To Consider – May 12th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, Bank of America, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute and service motor vehicles and their components—ranging from traditional passenger‐car makers and parts suppliers to emerging electric‐vehicle producers. Their performance is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, commodity and energy prices, regulatory policies, and technological trends like electrification and autonomous driving. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $20.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.91. 67,209,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,137,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.89. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.29. 105,443,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,590,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.69. 12,214,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,858,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $973.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.06. 14,642,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,697,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.22. 6,719,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,233. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.96.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 21,269,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,280,839. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,006.63. 799,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,166. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $771.43 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $958.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $964.05.

