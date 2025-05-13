Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. 87,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,652. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.