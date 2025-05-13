JMP Securities Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $3.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 760,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,687,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

