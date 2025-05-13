Best Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are equity shares of companies that use technology to provide or enhance financial services, such as digital payments, online lending, blockchain solutions and robo-advisory platforms. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to firms challenging traditional banking and finance through innovations in convenience, cost reduction and accessibility. While they may offer high growth potential, fintech stocks also carry increased volatility and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $30.04 on Monday, reaching $2,480.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,085. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,081.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,981.52. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $11.62. 10,837,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,805. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $45.28. 1,966,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of KSPI traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 848,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.48. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $143.72.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,615,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.70. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

