Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tractor Supply stock on April 7th.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 774,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 21.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.