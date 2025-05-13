NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,539,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.