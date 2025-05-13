LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $688.56

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $688.56 and $1.50 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

