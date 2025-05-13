The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 38.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 84,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.