The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 38.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance
Shares of GGT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 84,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.98.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- NuScale Power in Rebound Mode With Short-Squeeze a Possibility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Qualcomm Is 5x Cheaper Than AMD, but Won’t Be for Long
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Huge S&P 500 Winners From Trump Trade Deal & The Biggest Loser
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.