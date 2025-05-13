Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $29.55 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,207.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.95 or 0.00388489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00038164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00006879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,328,417 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 442,328,416.5183 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.06564937 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,746,532.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

