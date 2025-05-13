Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.57. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,177. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm has a market cap of C$206.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.