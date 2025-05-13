WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.56 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $61.56 million and $50.04 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103,249.41 or 1.00040553 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,645.11 or 0.99455041 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.386313. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000609 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $56,106,193.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

