Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 30th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
TSE POU traded up C$0.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.
In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $164,838. 45.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
