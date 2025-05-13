Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 30th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.2%

TSE POU traded up C$0.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.63 per share, with a total value of C$46,876.32. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $164,838. 45.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

View Our Latest Report on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.