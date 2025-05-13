Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 104.1% increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Performance
Shares of ICGC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 444 ($5.85). 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. Irish Continental Group has a 12-month low of GBX 406 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 444.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Irish Continental Group Company Profile
