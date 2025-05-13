Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 104.1% increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICGC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 444 ($5.85). 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. Irish Continental Group has a 12-month low of GBX 406 ($5.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 540 ($7.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 444.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

