Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $27.50 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 348,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $58,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

