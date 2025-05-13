Best Utility Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and CRH are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and telecommunications. Because these businesses operate in regulated markets with stable demand, their stocks tend to offer steady dividend income and lower volatility than the broader market. Investors often favor utility stocks for income generation and portfolio stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $18.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,036,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,211,696. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $511.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,887. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.92.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,232,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,058,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded up $13.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.78. 1,803,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,001. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.96. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,708. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

