Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBI remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

