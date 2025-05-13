Promising Industrial Stocks To Research – May 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production of capital goods, machinery, aerospace and defense equipment, transportation services, and related industrial services. Their performance tends to track the broader economy’s health, rising when business investment and infrastructure spending increase and falling during economic slowdowns. Investors often include them for exposure to the cyclical sectors that drive manufacturing and construction activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $20.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.73. The company had a trading volume of 75,843,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,172,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,370,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 179.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.68.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN traded up $15.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,767. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

