Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 7.3%

MRVI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $499.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

