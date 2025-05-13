Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 4/7/2025.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,581,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,773,831. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

