Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,304.72 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 205,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,833. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MZDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Mazda Motor to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.