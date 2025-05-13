Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Apple, and Palantir Technologies are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of well-established companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion. Because these firms tend to have long track records of stable revenues and dividends, their share prices are generally less volatile and carry lower risk than small- or mid-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $18.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.30. The stock had a trading volume of 94,839,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,251,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 155.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.89. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 170,380,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,860,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.19. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $17.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.66. 33,578,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,511,401. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.36.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $14.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.83. 60,521,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,805,550. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.10.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $45.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $638.22. 17,185,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,479,548. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.75.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.15. 46,856,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,065,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.33.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.91. 83,200,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,981,825. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54.

