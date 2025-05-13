Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $5,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $154.07.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

