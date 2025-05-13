News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. News makes up 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in News were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
Shares of NWSA opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
