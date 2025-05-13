Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after buying an additional 385,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

