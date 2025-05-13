Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

