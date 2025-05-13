McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,136 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $387,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

