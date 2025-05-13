Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

