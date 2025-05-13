Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

Honeywell International Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.