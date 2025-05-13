Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

